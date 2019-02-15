Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Hubbard


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phillip Hubbard Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Phillip Ambrose Hubbard, 79, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born April 4, 1939, in Cherokee County, NC, son of the late Elwood Hubbard and Lassie Forrester Hubbard.

Survivors are his wife, Mary R. Hubbard; sons, William, Doug, Elton, and Brian Hubbard; daughter, Melissa Price; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

All services are private.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.