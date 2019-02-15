|
|
CLOVER, S.C. - Phillip Ambrose Hubbard, 79, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born April 4, 1939, in Cherokee County, NC, son of the late Elwood Hubbard and Lassie Forrester Hubbard.
Survivors are his wife, Mary R. Hubbard; sons, William, Doug, Elton, and Brian Hubbard; daughter, Melissa Price; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019