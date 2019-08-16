Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 215-6883
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
The Genesis Church-Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Robert Byers Sr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Robert Byers Sr. Obituary
Phillip Robert Byers Sr. 68, was born February 10, 1951, in Clover, SC, to Benjamin Robert Byers and Dorothy Floyd Byers. He passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Gastonia, NC. Services: Viewing Friday, August 16, 3-7PM at House of Rosadale Visitation-Sunday, August 18, 2:30-3 at The Genesis Church-Gastonia
Funeral services will follow directly after. Services entrusted to House of Rosadale Home of Funerals
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now