|
|
Phillip Robert Byers Sr. 68, was born February 10, 1951, in Clover, SC, to Benjamin Robert Byers and Dorothy Floyd Byers. He passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Gastonia, NC. Services: Viewing Friday, August 16, 3-7PM at House of Rosadale Visitation-Sunday, August 18, 2:30-3 at The Genesis Church-Gastonia
Funeral services will follow directly after. Services entrusted to House of Rosadale Home of Funerals
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019