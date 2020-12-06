1/1
Phoebe Hendricks
1931 - 2020
Phoebe Dean Hendricks, 89, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.
She was born October 1, 1931, daughter of the late James Spencer Moseley and Lottie Shaw Moseley.
Phoebe was a member of Church of God Faith since her early years and was always faithful to the Lord. She also retired from Homelite.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Brian Summitt Jr.; second husband, Cleve Hendricks; sisters, Barbara Cloninger and Phyllis Naas; and brother, Darrell Moseley.
Phoebe is survived by her son, Richard Summitt (Jackie); daughter, Kathy Cook (Mike); sister, Faye McKee and husband Charles; grandchildren, Shannon Morehead (Jonathan), Derek Stewart (Brittany) and Brandi Lee (Travis); great-grandchildren, Tyler Brown, Trinity Lee, Rachel Stewart, Gavin Stewart, Ethan Stewart, Wesley and Bradley Stewart, Ethan Morehead and Melissa, Stephanie and Aaron Morehead.
A graveside service officiated by loved ones, will be held 2pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC. Family will have a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, Fl., 33134.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westview Gardens
