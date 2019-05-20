Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Phoebe Rebecca Ellington Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Phoebe Rebecca Ellington, 82, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center. She was born May 26, 1936 in Mecklenburg County, a daughter of the late Samuel William and Bettie Hovis Ellington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving brother Jim Ellington.
Phoebe was an active and lifelong member of Christ Church at River's Edge, formerly East Belmont Presbyterian Church. She loved the Lord and her church family deeply. She enjoyed dancing, singing and traveling.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, May 21 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Ray Krontorad officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church at River's Edge, 901 E. Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont are entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 20, 2019
