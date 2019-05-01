BESSEMER CITY - Phyllis Ann Mitchem Anderson, 83, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain. She was born July 27, 1935 in Gaston County to the late Roy Houser and Helen Clark Mitchem.



Phyllis worked for Gaston County Schools where she was a reading teacher for over 30 years. A wonderful mother and grandmother that always made time for her sons, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren, making it to all their ballgames and dance recitals. She was a member of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. Also, an advocate for Women's Rights in Bessemer City.



She is preceded in death by her son Jim Anderson, Jr.



Left to cherish her memories are husband Jim Anderson of 60 years; son Scott Anderson and wife Tracie of Bessemer City; granddaughters Jessica Anderson Bane and husband Matt, Andrea Anderson McLeymore and husband Jason, Megan Anderson Redding and husband Richard all of Bessemer City; great-grandchildren Cooper Bane, Brody Bane, Owen McLeymore, Cannon McLeymore.



Phyllis's graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Westview Gardens with Pastor Tripp Hord officiating.



To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com



Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City. Published in Gaston Gazette on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary