Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
First Baptist Church of High Shoals
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of High Shoals
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Friday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Friday

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Friday Obituary
HIGH SHOALS - Phyllis Abernathy Friday, age 77, of Lincoln Street in High Shoals, died on Thursday, April 4,

2019.

Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church of High Shoals with Rev. Doug McClain officiating.

Burial will follow in High Shoals Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. at the church.

Mrs. Friday was born October 31, 1942, in Gaston County, to the late Henry and Beulah Morris Abernathy.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley.

Phyllis worked for Mohican Mills for 45 years where she was an inspector. She was Mayor Pro-tem on the City Council of High Shoals, as well as the owner of Phyllis Catering of High Shoals.

She is survived by her husband, Lamar Friday of the home; a daughter, Angie Setzer, and husband Nathan, of Lincolnton; stepsons, Jeff Friday, and wife Lynette, of Lincolnton, Barry Friday, and wife Tabatha, and Kevin Friday, and wife Charlotte, all of Gastonia; sister, Frances McConnell of Vale; nine grandchildren, Colby Setzer, Cori Setzer, Christen Setzer, Scott Friday, Christopher Friday, Cameron Friday, Matthew Friday, Noah Friday, and Savannah Bell; and great-grandchildren, Carleigh and Chandler Setzer, and Emmaline and Emeri Friday.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of High Shoals, 600 N. Lincoln Street, High Shoals, NC 28077.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Friday family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now