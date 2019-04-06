|
|
HIGH SHOALS - Phyllis Abernathy Friday, age 77, of Lincoln Street in High Shoals, died on Thursday, April 4,
2019.
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church of High Shoals with Rev. Doug McClain officiating.
Burial will follow in High Shoals Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Friday was born October 31, 1942, in Gaston County, to the late Henry and Beulah Morris Abernathy.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley.
Phyllis worked for Mohican Mills for 45 years where she was an inspector. She was Mayor Pro-tem on the City Council of High Shoals, as well as the owner of Phyllis Catering of High Shoals.
She is survived by her husband, Lamar Friday of the home; a daughter, Angie Setzer, and husband Nathan, of Lincolnton; stepsons, Jeff Friday, and wife Lynette, of Lincolnton, Barry Friday, and wife Tabatha, and Kevin Friday, and wife Charlotte, all of Gastonia; sister, Frances McConnell of Vale; nine grandchildren, Colby Setzer, Cori Setzer, Christen Setzer, Scott Friday, Christopher Friday, Cameron Friday, Matthew Friday, Noah Friday, and Savannah Bell; and great-grandchildren, Carleigh and Chandler Setzer, and Emmaline and Emeri Friday.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of High Shoals, 600 N. Lincoln Street, High Shoals, NC 28077.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Friday family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019