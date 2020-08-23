GASTONIA, NC- Phyllis Baker Rhodes, 78, of Mooresville, passed away August 21, 2020 at Carolinas Continue Care Hospital at Pineville. She was born October 28, 1941, a daughter of the late Lester and Josephine Hoyle Baker.
Phyllis was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She will be missed deeply by her children Jeffrey Scott Rhodes, Donna Rhodes Rahn and fiance' Marvin Bland, Danny Rhodes, Jr. and wife Christine, Robin Hardy Russell and husband Darrell; companion Danny Lambert; grandchildren Elizabeth Rahn and Christopher Thomas Rahn; great grandchildren Alex, Joe, London and Kennedy; niece Joy King and fiance' Larry Smith; great niece Misty Vickers. She was preceded in death by her sister Bobbie Baker King.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00 pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia. A service celebrating her life will follow at 3:00 pm in the Founder's Chapel.
