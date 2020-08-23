1/1
Phyllis Rhodes
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GASTONIA, NC- Phyllis Baker Rhodes, 78, of Mooresville, passed away August 21, 2020 at Carolinas Continue Care Hospital at Pineville. She was born October 28, 1941, a daughter of the late Lester and Josephine Hoyle Baker.
Phyllis was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She will be missed deeply by her children Jeffrey Scott Rhodes, Donna Rhodes Rahn and fiance' Marvin Bland, Danny Rhodes, Jr. and wife Christine, Robin Hardy Russell and husband Darrell; companion Danny Lambert; grandchildren Elizabeth Rahn and Christopher Thomas Rahn; great grandchildren Alex, Joe, London and Kennedy; niece Joy King and fiance' Larry Smith; great niece Misty Vickers. She was preceded in death by her sister Bobbie Baker King.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00 pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia. A service celebrating her life will follow at 3:00 pm in the Founder's Chapel.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Rhodes family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
03:00 PM
Founder's Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved