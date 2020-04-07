Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
CRAMERTON: Mrs. Phyllis March Simpson, 74, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte. Born in Monroe Ga, she was the daughter of the late Clarence M. & Hazel Griffith Marsh. She was co-owner and co-founder of Advanced Copier Technologies, Gastonia.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Simpson, Sr., sons, Jerry Simpson, Jr. and Brian Simpson and daughter Heather Mehaffey; brother, Fred Marsh, sister, Debra Marsh, and nine grandchildren.
A graveside service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Parkwood Baptist Church Crisis Fund, 1827 Dixon Road, Gastonia, NC 28054. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements 1-800-217-9901. Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020
