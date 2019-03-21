|
|
GASTONIA - Phyllis McDaniel Smith, 61, passed away March 18, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on December 30, 1957, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of Pauline Watts and the late Bud McDaniel.
Phyllis was a member of Fraley Memorial Baptist Church. She loved her family, baking and making crafts.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her son, Matthew Smith; daughter, Paula Bradley and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Danielle McTaggart, Jacob Rhyne and Andrew Smith; and great-grandson, Charlie McTaggart.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Marvin Lars Smith; and brother, Rusty McDaniel.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Charles Keller and Dr. Warner Doles will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Fraley Memorial Baptist Church, 3025 Fraley Church Road, Gastonia, NC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Fraley Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 775, Lowell, NC 28098.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019