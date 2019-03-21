Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fraley Memorial Baptist Church
3025 Fraley Church Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fraley Memorial Baptist Church
3025 Fraley Church Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Fraley Memorial Baptist Church
3025 Fraley Church Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Smith


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Smith Obituary
GASTONIA - Phyllis McDaniel Smith, 61, passed away March 18, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 30, 1957, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of Pauline Watts and the late Bud McDaniel.

Phyllis was a member of Fraley Memorial Baptist Church. She loved her family, baking and making crafts.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her son, Matthew Smith; daughter, Paula Bradley and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Danielle McTaggart, Jacob Rhyne and Andrew Smith; and great-grandson, Charlie McTaggart.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Marvin Lars Smith; and brother, Rusty McDaniel.

A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Charles Keller and Dr. Warner Doles will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Fraley Memorial Baptist Church, 3025 Fraley Church Road, Gastonia, NC.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Fraley Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 775, Lowell, NC 28098.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.