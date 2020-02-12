|
GASTONIA - Phyllis Shank Wykle, 82, passed away, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Belaire Health Care, Gastonia.
She was born January 3, 1938 in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late Loren Shank and Norma Shank.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Hammack; and great-grandson, Ryder O'Neal.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, James Wykle; sons, James (Beth) and Michael (Cindy); daughters, Phyllis, Debbie (Bo) and Corrie; 19 grandkids; 38 great-grandkids; and 1 great-great-grandkid.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Chris Doster, will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020