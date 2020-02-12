Home

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Phyllis Wykle


1938 - 2020
Phyllis Wykle Obituary
GASTONIA - Phyllis Shank Wykle, 82, passed away, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Belaire Health Care, Gastonia.

She was born January 3, 1938 in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late Loren Shank and Norma Shank.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Hammack; and great-grandson, Ryder O'Neal.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, James Wykle; sons, James (Beth) and Michael (Cindy); daughters, Phyllis, Debbie (Bo) and Corrie; 19 grandkids; 38 great-grandkids; and 1 great-great-grandkid.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Chris Doster, will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
