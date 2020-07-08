James Pinkney "Pink" Walker, 84 of Casar, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born in Rutherford County, on May 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph Cletus Walker and Minnie Geanette Davis Walker.
He was owner and operator of James P. Walker Mill Work and Custom Cabinets. Mr. Walker was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons and a former Sunday school teacher. He was a member of the Casar Masonic Lodge #579.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Worth and Paul Walker and a sister, Ruth Walker Cook.
Survivors include his wife of 60 1/2 years, Betty Alexander Walker; a son, Chris Walker and wife, Renea of Cherryville; a daughter, Freda W. Chapman and husband, Michael of Crouse; two brothers, Wayne Walker and JC Walker both of Casar; three sisters, Katherine Sansing of Shelby, Edith Brackett of Polkville and Dean Toney of Maryland; three grandchildren, Nathan Chapman and wife, LeeAnna, Chelsea Chapman and fiancé, Brandon Todd and Bethany Chapman and fiancé, Seth Smith and one great-granddaughter, Maelyn Chapman.
Mr. Walker will lie in state from 1:30pm to 2:00pm on Thursday at Olive Grove Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Olive Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Terrill Crump officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required.
The burial will follow the service in the Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or to the American Heart Association
,128 S Tryon, Ste 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
