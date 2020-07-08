1/1
Pink Walker
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pink's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Pinkney "Pink" Walker, 84 of Casar, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.

Born in Rutherford County, on May 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph Cletus Walker and Minnie Geanette Davis Walker.
He was owner and operator of James P. Walker Mill Work and Custom Cabinets. Mr. Walker was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons and a former Sunday school teacher. He was a member of the Casar Masonic Lodge #579.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Worth and Paul Walker and a sister, Ruth Walker Cook.

Survivors include his wife of 60 1/2 years, Betty Alexander Walker; a son, Chris Walker and wife, Renea of Cherryville; a daughter, Freda W. Chapman and husband, Michael of Crouse; two brothers, Wayne Walker and JC Walker both of Casar; three sisters, Katherine Sansing of Shelby, Edith Brackett of Polkville and Dean Toney of Maryland; three grandchildren, Nathan Chapman and wife, LeeAnna, Chelsea Chapman and fiancé, Brandon Todd and Bethany Chapman and fiancé, Seth Smith and one great-granddaughter, Maelyn Chapman.

Mr. Walker will lie in state from 1:30pm to 2:00pm on Thursday at Olive Grove Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Olive Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Terrill Crump officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required.

The burial will follow the service in the Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or to the American Heart Association,128 S Tryon, Ste 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Lying in State
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Olive Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Olive Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved