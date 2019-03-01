|
HOPE MILLS - Priscilla Gibbs Beckwith, 66, transitioned on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Womack Army Hospital, Fort Bragg.
She was born in Lincoln County, NC on March 11, 1952 to the late Charles Cletus Gibbs and Mamie Easter Gibbs.
She was a U.S. Army retiree veteran.
Survivors are her husband, Herbert Beckwith of the home, Ebony Beckwith of Chapel Hill, NC, Arian Beckwith of Arlington, VA, sister, Joyce (Rev. Gregory) Floyd of Gastonia.
Funeral Service is Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Moore's Chapel Baptist Church.
Burial will be March 5, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials to: The Linberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 125 Mason Farm Road, CB7295, Chapel Hill, NC 27599
The family will be at the home of her aunt and uncle: Robert and Libby Gibbs Surratt, 1895 Shuford Road, Lincolnton.
Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Gibbs/Beckwith family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019