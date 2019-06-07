Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
McCaskill Brice Church Home of Hope and Restoration Ministries
1300 Gaston Avenue
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
McCaskill Brice Church Home of Hope and Restoration Ministries
1300 Gaston Avenue
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Quan Threats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quan Threats


1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Quan Threats Obituary
GASTONIA - Quan Threats, 29, passed away Friday morning on May 31, 2019.

He was born August 19, 1989, in Gastonia, NC, the son of Doressia Threats and Phillip Lawrence Byers Sr.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughters, Quanterio Threats and Nadia Threats Gardin.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rachel Byers, D.C. Byers and Betty Threats.

A funeral service will be held 3 pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at McCaskill Brice Church Home of Hope and Restoration Ministries, 1300 Gaston Avenue, Gastonia, NC, officiated by Pastors Celina Curry and Carla Smith Brown.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be in Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Care Solutions, 4401 Cherry Street, Suite 30, Winston Salem, NC 27105.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now