GASTONIA - Quan Threats, 29, passed away Friday morning on May 31, 2019.
He was born August 19, 1989, in Gastonia, NC, the son of Doressia Threats and Phillip Lawrence Byers Sr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughters, Quanterio Threats and Nadia Threats Gardin.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rachel Byers, D.C. Byers and Betty Threats.
A funeral service will be held 3 pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at McCaskill Brice Church Home of Hope and Restoration Ministries, 1300 Gaston Avenue, Gastonia, NC, officiated by Pastors Celina Curry and Carla Smith Brown.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Care Solutions, 4401 Cherry Street, Suite 30, Winston Salem, NC 27105.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 7, 2019