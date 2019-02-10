|
|
Rabon "Skip" Byron Calhoun, 84, of Gastonia, passed away February 8, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 8, 1934 in Buffalo, SC, son of the late William Treadaway and Mary Calhoun Newton.
He was employed with AMP Corp. for 23 years.
Mr. Calhoun is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Hanna Calhoun; son, Keith Calhoun and wife Rhonda of Gastonia; daughter, Jackie Pendelton and husband Robbie of Belmont; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Tuesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Gaston memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019