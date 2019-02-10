Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rabon Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rabon Byron "“Skip”" Calhoun


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rabon Byron "“Skip”" Calhoun Obituary
Rabon "Skip" Byron Calhoun, 84, of Gastonia, passed away February 8, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 8, 1934 in Buffalo, SC, son of the late William Treadaway and Mary Calhoun Newton.
He was employed with AMP Corp. for 23 years.
Mr. Calhoun is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Hanna Calhoun; son, Keith Calhoun and wife Rhonda of Gastonia; daughter, Jackie Pendelton and husband Robbie of Belmont; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Tuesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Gaston memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now