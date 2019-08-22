Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Racheal McKinstry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Racheal McKinstry


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Racheal McKinstry Obituary
IRON STATION - Racheal "Anne" Jump McKinstry, 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 16, 1946 in Gaston County to the late William George Jump and Racheal Hedgepath Jump.

Anne was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Jean Dellinger, Judy Frisbee; and brother, Ronnie Jump.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, William "Bill" McKinstry, daughters, Charlotte Annette Perez, Katrina "Teenie" Raines; brother Larry Jump; Fur daughter, Sable McKinstry; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Anne's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p. m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Mike Childress and Pastor Eric T. Quinn officiating.

Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Racheal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now