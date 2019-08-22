|
|
IRON STATION - Racheal "Anne" Jump McKinstry, 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 16, 1946 in Gaston County to the late William George Jump and Racheal Hedgepath Jump.
Anne was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Jean Dellinger, Judy Frisbee; and brother, Ronnie Jump.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, William "Bill" McKinstry, daughters, Charlotte Annette Perez, Katrina "Teenie" Raines; brother Larry Jump; Fur daughter, Sable McKinstry; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Anne's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p. m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Mike Childress and Pastor Eric T. Quinn officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019