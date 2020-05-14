|
MOUNT HOLLY - Rachel Black Michael, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Beverly C. Black and Sarah Zeller Yount. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reid L. Michael, Sr.; her daughter, Carolyn Willis; and her son, Timothy D. Michael.
She is survived by her sons, Reid L. Michael, Jr. and wife, Mary and Robert L. Michael; her grandchildren, Cathey Michael, Linda Michael, Gabriel Shields, Brandon Michael, Dustin Michael, Catherine Michael, Christina Michael, Adina Willis, Tabitha Willis and Adrian Willis; 9 great-grandchildren; a number of cousins; special friend, Chris Turner; and many other family and friends.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Michael will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the Michael family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2020