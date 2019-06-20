|
SHELBY - Rachel Allison Mull, age 85, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Cleveland Pines in Shelby. Born August 31, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Roy Allison and Alice Whisnant Allison. She was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church. Rachel will be remembered as a hard working person who loved her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers; Arthur Allison, Alfred "Buster" Allison and Billy Allison, and Eugene Allison.
Rachel is survived by one son, Rush Issac Mull Jr., three daughters, Peggy Blackburn and husband Richard of Gastonia, Grace Bridges and husband Curt and Vanessa Mull all of Shelby, one brother, Edward Allison both of Shelby, four sisters; Osteen "Tina" Crawford, Freda McCarter, Elizabeth Logan, and Aileen Adams and seven grandchildren; Marshall Walker, Zachary Bridges, Alan Bridges, Benjamin Blackburn, Paige Mull, Leigh Mull, and Maxi McCollough as well as five great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sandy Plains Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 pm until 7:30 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to: Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2112 New House Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Mull.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 20, 2019