1937 - 2019
GASTONIA– Rachel Louise Melton Pendleton, 82 passed away on September 30th at Piedmont Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County on February 16, 1937 to the late Samuel H. and Lucy Elizabeth Flowers Melton.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Teague (Harold); Tammie Teague (Eddie) and Brenda Pendleton (Eugene Roland); 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and three great, great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Pendleton Sr., and son, Everette Pendleton, Jr.; granddaughter, Brandy Welch; and great, great-granddaughter, Sayria Lytton.
The family will receive friends 2:00 – 2:45 p.m., Monday, October 7th at Withers and Whisenant
Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Withers and
Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Leo Kuykendall officiating.
Pallbearers will be Gene Welch, Chris Welch, Larry Nations, Eddie Teague, Eugene Rowland and Steven Taylor.
Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens, 1774 Filbert Highway, York, SC.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019