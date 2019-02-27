Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
South Point Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
South Point Baptist Church
Rachel Spain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Spain


1938 - 2019
Rachel Spain Obituary
BELMONT - Rachel Blanton Spain, 80, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born on September 16, 1938 to the late Harland Blanton and Ruby Pearson Blanton and grew up in Boiling Springs, NC.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Howard Blanton.

Rachel was a member of South Point Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Rachel never met a stranger; she treated everyone as if they were family. She will be greatly missed! Rachel retired from Belmont Hosiery with over 38 years of dedicated service.

Left to cherish her memories include her husband of almost 53 years, Johnny Spain; her loving daughters, Rhonda Willis (Roy), Ginger Muscat (Mike); grandchildren, Amber Willis, Gabriel and Silas Muscat; brothers, Joseph Blanton (Evelyn) and J.L. Blanton (Barbara); sister, Kathie Brown (Robert).

Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 2 at South Point Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Phillips officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12 Noon of Saturday prior to the service.

Inurnment will be private.

Memorials may be made to South Point Baptist Church, 124 Horsley Avenue, Belmont, NC

28012.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
