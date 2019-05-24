|
|
GASTONIA - Rae Alise Berry Woodard, 53, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2019. She passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
She was born March 14, 1966 in Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Charles Eugene Berry and Brenda Isenhour Berry.
Rae was a member of First Baptist Church, Kings Mountain. She was a loving and caring wife. She loved her brothers and also spoiled her nieces and nephews. Rae enjoyed swimming in her pool, hiking, musicals, plays and she loved to travel. Rae loved her dog, Solomon. She retired from Target where most of her career was in Human Resources.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 31 years, William "Bill" Woodard Jr.; brothers, Keith Berry and wife Sandra of Gastonia; Mark Berry and wife Phyllis of Kings Mountain and Michael Berry of Kings Mountain; nieces and nephews, Justin Etters, Laura Hall (Grady), Anna Ross (Josh), Ella Berry and Dawson Berry; and special aunts, Mavis Dover and Mary Beth Wiggins.
A celebration of life, officiated by Rev. Mike Criswell, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the – PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 – www.cancer.org
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2019