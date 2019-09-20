|
Raishon (Shon) LaMonte Peterman Jr. of Gastonia, NC was born February 13, 1997 in Newark, NJ and entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Services are as follows: Quiet hour will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11am – 12pm,
with services to begin 12 noon, at Greater Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 732 Mt. Hebron Church Road, Gastonia, NC.
Raishon (Shon) is survived by his mother, Keya Parsons (Justin), of Gastonia, NC, and father, Raishon Peterman Sr., of Newark, NJ; brother of Jalen Parsons, and stepbrother to Prestin Parsons; grandson of Deborah McClain of Gastonia, NC; Rufus McClain (Janet) of Kings Mountain, NC; and Judy Williams of Newark, NJ. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Walter Peterman.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019