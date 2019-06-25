|
|
DALLAS - The Reverend James Ralph Carver, age 84, moved over to Heaven from his home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born on August 4, 1934 in Avery County, he was the eldest son of the late Earl Carver Sr. and Stella Jones Carver. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Luther and Arnold Carver and brothers-in-law, Wayne Watts and Gerald Johnson.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of sixty-one years, Geneva Wooten Carver; his sons, Jim Carver and wife, Julie and Jonathan Carver and wife, Kayla; his daughters, Jan Paysour, Hannah Carver and Faith Bloomer; his grandchildren, Stacie Silvers and husband, Matthew, Kristen Huffstetler and husband, Jason, Christopher Carver and wife, Kendall, Caleb Carver and wife, Hailey, Alyssa Bloomer and Skylar Carver; his great-grandchildren, AnnaKatherine, LexiGrace, Adalynn, Braylon, Conlan and Lochlan; his brother, Rev. Earl Carver, Jr. and wife, Teresa; and his sisters, Mary Watts, Betty Smith and husband, Jim, and Minnie Johnson.
He started in the commercial roofing business with the GG Ray Company in 1954. In 1968, he and his brothers Luther and Arnold purchased Long Brothers Roofing in Gastonia. The company became one of the largest commercial roofing contractors in the Southeast. In 1991, he and his sons founded Carver & Sons Roofing in Gastonia. He retired from the roofing industry in 1995.
Rev. Carver was called by God into the ministry in 1972 and in 1973; he was inspired by God to organize the Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church in Dallas, NC with 30 charter members. He faithfully served as the Pastor until the time of his death. Regarded as a "simple man", he touched the lives of many people through his ministry and willingness to help others. He enjoyed special times with his family, farming, gardening and surf fishing with his friends. He also liked bee keeping and tinkering with his antique car and tractor.
The Celebration of Rev. Carver's Life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church with Rev. Keith Carson, Rev. Ronnie Millsaps and Rev. Cecil Spry officiating.
Interment will follow the service at the Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery. Visitation will also be held at the church on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 beginning at 5:00 pm. Pallbearers will be George Adams, Steve Garland, Keith Gates, Roger Hembree, Johnny Jones, Horace Nations, and Eddie Ward.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Farrell Buchanan, Dean Carpenter, Mervin Cloninger, Steve Creason, Keith Spencer, Joe Vause and Tim Watts.
The family would like to thank the staff of Gaston Hospice and Home Instead for their care and compassion shown during Rev. Carver's extended illness. Memorials can be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia NC 28054 or Independent Baptist Tabernacle Church, 2128 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas, NC 28034.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC is serving the family (704-864-5144).
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 25, 2019