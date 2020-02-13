|
|
GASTONIA - Ralph "Martin" Glover, 74, went home to be with his Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born, February 27, 1945 a native of Gastonia, NC, son to the late Ralph Lee Glover and Flo Hill Glover.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 16 years, Dot Suttles Glover; brother-in-law, Jerry Williams; and nephew, Mark Williams.
Martin was employed for over 30 years by Overnite Trucking Company and was also passionate about farming. He was a genuine friend to his farming buddies.
Left to cherish his memories are his sister, Brenda Glover Williams; nephew, Jerry Len Williams; children, Wayne Allen Thomason Jr. (Sherry) and Andra Thomason Rushing (Randy); grandsons, Shannon Rushing (Tiffany) and Matthew Rushing (Tameron); and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition are special friends near to his heart, Russell and Deanna Rucker and Billy and Susan Wilson.
A funeral service officiated by Pastors James Holeman and David Payne will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Union Presbyterian Church - 5615 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Family will receive friends 1:30-3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church rotunda.
Burial will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Valley View Memorial Park – 73 Harlowe Noblitt Rd., Old Fort, NC 28762.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to, Church Building Fund or Church Scholarship Fund – 5615 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056 or – PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 – www.cancer.org
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020