Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church
5615 Union Rd
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church
5615 Union Rd
Gastonia, NC
Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
73 Harlowe Noblitt Rd.
Old Fort, NC
1945 - 2020
Ralph Glover Obituary
GASTONIA - Ralph "Martin" Glover, 74, went home to be with his Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born, February 27, 1945 a native of Gastonia, NC, son to the late Ralph Lee Glover and Flo Hill Glover.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 16 years, Dot Suttles Glover; brother-in-law, Jerry Williams; and nephew, Mark Williams.

Martin was employed for over 30 years by Overnite Trucking Company and was also passionate about farming. He was a genuine friend to his farming buddies.

Left to cherish his memories are his sister, Brenda Glover Williams; nephew, Jerry Len Williams; children, Wayne Allen Thomason Jr. (Sherry) and Andra Thomason Rushing (Randy); grandsons, Shannon Rushing (Tiffany) and Matthew Rushing (Tameron); and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition are special friends near to his heart, Russell and Deanna Rucker and Billy and Susan Wilson.

A funeral service officiated by Pastors James Holeman and David Payne will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Union Presbyterian Church - 5615 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056.

Family will receive friends 1:30-3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church rotunda.

Burial will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Valley View Memorial Park – 73 Harlowe Noblitt Rd., Old Fort, NC 28762.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to, Church Building Fund or Church Scholarship Fund – 5615 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056 or – PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 – www.cancer.org

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
