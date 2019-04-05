|
STANLEY - Ralph Green, 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Waynesville, NC, son of the late Alonzo Green and Lula Mull Green Rhinehart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Willajean Green, Hazel Blankenship and Lori Rhinehart Mitchell; brothers, Dennis Green, Alvin Green, Nelson Rhinehart, Clayton Rhinehart and Alden Rhinehart; brother-in-law, Paul Blankenship; and son-in-law, Charlie Robinson.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Clairiant of Mount Holly and Wood Creations of Gastonia.
Ralph was richly blessed and will be remembered by his beloved and devoted wife of 67 years, Pearl Green; his children, Allen Green and companion, Ann Medlin, Donna Robinson, Olivia Ann Huneycutt and husband, Ron, Danny Green and his wife, Jane; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; sisters, Thomaseen Green Jenkins, Maudie Rhinehart; brothers, Robert Rhinehart and wife, Judy and Joe Rhinehart and wife, Linda; sisters-in-law, Emmaline Green, Karen Rhinehart, Sue Rhinehart, Ruth Rhinehart; numerous nieces and nephews; and constant companion, Rowdy.
The Green family would like to thank the great staff at Gaston Hospice/Robin Johnson Hospice House for their loving care and support.
A service to celebrate Ralph's life will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Rev. Charles Keller will officiate.
Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019