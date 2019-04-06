|
|
GASTONIA - James Ralph Hale, Jr., 80, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Born in Clinton, SC, Ralph was the son of the late James Ralph Hale, Sr. and Willie Mae Harris Hale.
Ralph retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg County School System. He was a member of Lutheran Chapel Church. Ralph was a Master Mason and a Past Master of King Solomon Lodge #369. An avid Golfer and Bowler, Ralph served his country in the US Army.
Ralph is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Paulette Edwards Hale; daughter, Melissa Hale; grandchildren, Matthew Hale and Blake Taylor; sisters and brother-in-law, Juanita and B.J. Withers, and Doris Dover.
Family and friends of Ralph Hale are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A service of remembrance will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday in the sanctuary of Lutheran Chapel Church. The Rev. Michael Comer will officiate.
A service of committal will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Hale family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ralph may be sent to Lutheran Chapel Church, 702 N New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Robin Johnson Hospice House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hale family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019