

Ralph Lamar Humphrey, 91, passed away July 10, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.

He was born in Dallas, NC on August 22, 1928 to the late Zed Humphrey, Sr. and Bertie Stroupe Humphrey.

CPL. Humphrey proudly served our country in the US Army in the Korean War and received the Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars, and the United Nations Service Medal. He was a devout Christian, dearly loved his family, was an avid golfer, and loved to watch Jeopardy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Humphrey.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marjorie Robinson Humphrey; two sons, Dane P. Humphrey and wife Rachel, and Scott Lamar Humphrey; daughter, Rebecca Humphrey Johnakin and husband, E. Kimble Johnakin, III; brothers, Bobby Humphrey and wife Fran, Zed Humphrey, Jr. and wife Bea; sister-in-law Evie Humphrey; grandchildren Gregory Humphrey and wife Katie; Brittany A. Humphrey and fiancé Preston, Payton H. Beaver and husband Patrick, Olivia Fallon Johnakin-Smith and husband Avery, Briley Shae Johnakin; and great-grandchildren Jack, Harper, and Millie.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gaston Memorial Park with Rev. Dickie Spargo and Rev. Steve Black officiating.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.



