MOUNT HOLLY - Ralph William "Sarge" Linton, 87, passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020.
He was born in Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Champion Linton, a brother Claire Linton and a sister Marie Ellison.
He was a retired US Marine Corps Master Sergeant having joined on the Marine Corps Birthday. He was a member of the Rhyne-Cannon VFW Post #266. He was an avid golfer.
He is survived by children Donna Brown and husband Ricky of Mount Holly, Richard Linton and wife Wilma of Greenville, SC, grandchildren Josh Brown and wife Taylor, Leyna Brown, and Hadyn Rodriguez, great grandchild Mauer Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery on Saturday.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Linton family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020