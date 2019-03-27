Home

Ralph Miller Obituary
GASTONIA - Ralph Eugene Miller, 86, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jane Miller.

Mr. Miller was a veteran of the US Army. He worked in law enforcement with 35 years of dedicated service.

Survivors include his son, Brad and Roxie Miller; grandchildren, Brady and Emily

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., Thursday, March 28 at McAdenville Baptist Church, 192 Main Street, McAdenville, NC.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Gaston Memorial Park, Masonic 1 D Section with Reverend Walt Grigg officiating.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
