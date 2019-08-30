Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Catawba Heights Baptist Church
395 Belmont-Mt. Holly Road
Mt. Holly, NC
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Catawba Heights Baptist Church
395 Belmont-Mt. Holly Road
Mt. Holly, NC
Randall Jay "Randy" King


1964 - 2019
Randall Jay "Randy" King Obituary
BELMONT - Randall "Randy" Jay King, 55, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born to the late Joseph and Bonnie Conner King.
Randy is survived by his son, Brandon King; his sister, Donna Lewis; nephews, Aaron Lewis, Jordan, Blair and Austin Nolen; nieces, Audra and Hannah Nolen.
The family will receive family and friends at 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3rd at Catawba Heights Baptist Church, 395 Belmont- Holly Road, Mt. Holly, North Carolina with a
Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the King family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
