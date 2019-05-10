|
DALLAS - Randy "Champ" Champion, 54, passed away May 8, 2019 at his residence.
He was born November 25, 1964 in Cleveland County the son of the late Alton Randy Champion and Vickie Patterson Champion.
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Sandee Champion; daughters, Alex and Chelsea Champion; brothers, Eddie, Mark and Bradley Champion; three grandchildren; and aunt, Sylvia Meade.
The family will have a visitation from 5 – 7 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or a .
