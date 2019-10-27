|
Randy Charles Clark, 75, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born August 16, 1944, in Gaston County, son of the late Charles Everette Clark and Flossie Blackwell Clark.
Randy was an avid knife collector and gun owner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Clark; daughter, Beverly Anderson; sister, Betty Clark Norman; and grandson, Daniel Clark.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Charles Clark and wife, Gayle, Jeff Clark and girlfriend, Donna James; daughters, Anita Hall, Kim Patterson; special daughter, Michelle Helms; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 pm on Tuesday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Christopher Barrfield will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019