Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Randy Flowers


1962 - 2019
Randy Flowers Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Charles Randy Flowers, 57, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home. He was born on March 4, 1962 in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late James Walter and Shirley Jane Johnson Flowers.

Randy loved his pets, music, racing motocross and his family.

Left to cherish his memories are his sisters, Susie Sellers and husband Gary of Kings Mountain, Phyllis Elaine Flowers of Bessemer City; nephew Justin S. Rhyne of Wesley Chapel; nieces Jamie S. Murphy and husband Jason of Kings Mountain, Amber A. Bailey of Idaho Falls, ID, Jenna A. Bailey and husband Ben of Lenoir; great-nephew Grayson Murphy of Kings Mountain.

Randy's family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 pm Wednesday at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Levine Cancer Center, Charlotte, NC.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
