LINCOLNTON - Randy Dale Herron, age 63, of South Grove Street Extension in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at East Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Edward Reese officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Mr. Herron was born March 24, 1956, in Bryson City, North Carolina, to Troy Lee Herron and the late Martha Foster Herron. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia Reese Herron. He served in the United States Navy, then later worked in textiles. He is survived by two children, Tony Herron and Christy Herron; a stepson, Michael Moretz, and wife Brandy, of Lincolnton; three grandchildren, Katherine Moretz, Jase Moretz, and Robert Moretz; and two brothers, Terry Herron, and wife Sandra, of Iron Station, and Ellis Herron, and wife Kim, of Denver.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Herron family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020