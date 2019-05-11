|
|
STANLEY - Randy Blair Jenkins, Sr., 64, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born in Gastonia, NC on July 17, 1954, he was a son of the late Elizabeth Viola Carpenter and Fred Chastaine.
A veteran of the US Marines, Randy worked at Stowe Spinning and later retired from Walmart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Demerice Cochran Jenkins, who passed away on December 29, 2016; son, Randy Blair Jenkins, Jr.; brother, William Jenkins; sister, Loretta Underdown; brother-in-law, Rocky Sanders.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael Ray Jenkins; sisters, Sadie Sanders of Gastonia, Iris Barger of Belmont and Elizabeth Walker of Bessemer City.
Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 3717 Hickory Grove Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Service: 7:00 PM Tuesday at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Kinman officiating. He will be buried along with his wife, Demerice Jenkins, at a later date at Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors performed by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard.
Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Jenkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 11, 2019