William "Randy" McConnell passed away peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on Thursday, July 9th. Randy was a life long resident of Gaston County, graduating from Mt. Holly High School and Gaston Technical College before serving in the U.S. Army. He spent the majority of his career working in the surveying and drafting department of Duke Energy. After retirement, he was able to enjoy the things he loved most - target shooting, water color painting, kayaking, working in his yard, attending church, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

While he was a true patriot and adored his country, above all else Randy was a man of God. He cherished his Christian values and faith. He loved the Book of James and lived his life according to the principles laid out within it. He was a loving, thoughtful and loyal son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. It was obvious to all who knew him how much Randy treasured his relationship with his wife, who was the love of his life and best friend. He spent 46 years making sure she knew how much she was loved each and every day. The love they shared was one that everyone hopes to find in a true lifetime partner. Randy was also deeply loved by his daughter and granddaughter. He always made them a priority in his life and gave them things that were priceless - his unconditional love, time and attention.

All of those fortunate enough to have Randy in their lives knew they could count on him for anything they needed, whether that be a helping hand, words of encouragement or simply a compassionate shoulder to lean on. There is no doubt he left this world a better place than what he found it, with the knowledge that he was loved and adored by everyone who was blessed to know him.

Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Painter Hawk and his father, Leroy McConnell. He will be greatly missed and cherished in the memories of those surviving him - his soulmate and wife, Carol McConnell, his daughter Windsor McConnell O'Neal, granddaughter Alexandra O'Neal, brother Tony McConnell (Cassie), sister Kathy Leviner, sister-in-law Irene Floyd (Devon), brother-in-law Buddy Green (Sharon), his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13th at 1:00 p.m. at Parkwood Baptist Church, 1729 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randy's memory to Parkwood Baptist Church Crisis Fund.





