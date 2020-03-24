Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Randy Smith Obituary
DALLAS - Randy Carlton Smith, 62, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Gaston County, NC, son of the late Leonard Carlton Smith and was preceded in death by a sister, Lynne Sizemore. Randy worked for WIX Filtration Corp. for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and loved being outdoors. Randy enjoyed traveling and especially loved going to Carolina Beach. He was a dedicated family man and a loving husband, son, father and pops. He will be missed dearly by his loving family and friends.

SURVIVORS: Wife of 38 years: Cindy McDaniel Smith, of the home, Mother: Evelyn Moore Smith, Dallas, NC, Daughters: Lisa Gee (Adam), Dallas, NC and Karen Smith (Lee), Kings Mountain, NC, Sister: Patti White (David), Dallas, NC, Granddaughter: Evy Gee and Grandson to be...

FUNERAL SERVICE: All funeral services will be private

MEMORIALS: Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region at PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247

GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM

ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
