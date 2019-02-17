Home

MOUNT HOLLY- Randy Tyrone Lanham, 69, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Fred and Zelda Buchanan Lanham. Randy served 20 years on the Mount Holly Lifesaving Crew where he held the position of Captain for 2 years. He was a member of the Mount Holly Masonic Lodge and the Belmont American Legion. Randy also served our country as a US Marine. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Betty Vause Lanham; a daughter Kimberly Lanham; two granddaughters Jocelyn Lanham and Roselyn Carpenter; as well as special friends Brian and Angie Reagan. A gathering of family and friends officiated by Rev. Cecil Spry will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
