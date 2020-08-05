GASTONIA - Ray R. Cline, 75, of Gastonia passed away August 1, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1945 in Asheville, NC, a son of the late Hunter Plato Stroupe and Irene Roberts Stroupe.
As a young boy, Ray's family traveled the country and lived in almost every state, including Alaska. Ray served in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division's Screaming Eagles. He was the former owner of Tex-Spun Yarns, Inc. and a past member of the National Yarn Association. Ray was an active member of Union Road Church of God, where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Band of Brothers and Cornerstone Seniors Life Group. Ray was a loving brother, husband, father, and Papa. He loved to sing and dance and was the life of every party. He will be missed by many.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Rebecca "Becky" Beam Cline; children, Eric Devine (Mara), Julie Devine Denton (Danny), Ray Cline, Jr., Randall Cline, Sr., and Susan Cline Hanks (Matthew); brothers, Thurman Cogdell (Margaret) and Hunter Stroupe; grandchildren, Dilan, Nolan, and Marlee Devine, Brandon and Bobby Cline, Amanda and Brooke Cline; and Gabriel, Anna, and Jonah Hanks; and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Randall "Chopper" Cline, Jr..
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 in McLean's Founders Chapel with Pastor Lee Claypoole officiating. Committal will follow at Evergreen - A Quiet Place in Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Road Church of God Sanctuary Fund, 2315 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
