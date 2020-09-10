1/1
Ray Cloninger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALLAS - Pervy Ray Cloninger passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 81.

Born in Gaston County on January 23, 1939, Ray was the son of the late Thomas Glenn Cloninger and Leona Huskey Cloninger.

Ray was a 1964 graduate of Belmont Abbey College. He was an accountant who practiced accounting until this year. He was a longstanding, active member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church and co-owner of Cloninger Printing Co. Ray formerly served as board chair of the Agriculture Center Fire Department in Bessemer City.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, Mervin Glenn Cloninger and Thomas Edward Cloninger.

Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Ginger Carter Cloninger; daughters, Pebbles Cloninger and Cammie Kelly; grandchildren, Thomas, Hannah and Jack Kelly; brother, Steve Cloninger; sister, Evelyn Watts; sisters-in-law, Ann S. Cloninger, Faye M. Cloninger and Jan Carter; and a number of cousins, nieces
and nephews.

Family and friends of Ray Cloninger are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Philadelphia Lutheran Church. All attendees will be required to remain in their cars where they will be able to listen by radio to the service. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed online through McLean Funeral Directors Facebook Live.

Condolences may be sent to the Cloninger family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

The Cloninger family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ray may be sent to Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 1910 Philadelphia Church Road, Dallas, NC 28034 or Gaston Area Lutheran Foundation, P.O. Box 995, Dallas, NC 28034.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cloninger family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved