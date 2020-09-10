DALLAS - Pervy Ray Cloninger passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 81.
Born in Gaston County on January 23, 1939, Ray was the son of the late Thomas Glenn Cloninger and Leona Huskey Cloninger.
Ray was a 1964 graduate of Belmont Abbey College. He was an accountant who practiced accounting until this year. He was a longstanding, active member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church and co-owner of Cloninger Printing Co. Ray formerly served as board chair of the Agriculture Center Fire Department in Bessemer City.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, Mervin Glenn Cloninger and Thomas Edward Cloninger.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Ginger Carter Cloninger; daughters, Pebbles Cloninger and Cammie Kelly; grandchildren, Thomas, Hannah and Jack Kelly; brother, Steve Cloninger; sister, Evelyn Watts; sisters-in-law, Ann S. Cloninger, Faye M. Cloninger and Jan Carter; and a number of cousins, nieces
and nephews.
Family and friends of Ray Cloninger are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Philadelphia Lutheran Church. All attendees will be required to remain in their cars where they will be able to listen by radio to the service. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed online through McLean Funeral Directors Facebook Live.
Condolences may be sent to the Cloninger family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Cloninger family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ray may be sent to Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 1910 Philadelphia Church Road, Dallas, NC 28034 or Gaston Area Lutheran Foundation, P.O. Box 995, Dallas, NC 28034.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cloninger family.