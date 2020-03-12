|
|
Ray Colvard Costner, 85, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2020.
Ray was born August 3, 1934 in Gastonia to the late Glad and Nell V. Costner, one of seven children. He
graduated Class of 1952 from Gastonia High School. He retired from Wallace Computer Systems in 1997.
Ray is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Jackie D. Costner; a very special nephew, Michael J. Gibson, wife, Lora, and their children, Jacob, Jon (Sarah Beth), and Victoria; sister, Nell C. Connor; brothers, Robert (Joyce), and Richard; sisters-in-law, Peggy H. Costner, Delphia H. Costner, and Patricia D. Brown (Bill); and many nieces and nephews that he loved. Ray was preceded in death by sister, Rebecca (Becky) Mauney; and brothers, James and Joe.
A memorial service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorial and Honor Gifts, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148; or the .
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020