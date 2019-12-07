|
|
Mr. Ray Heffner, 75, of Kings Mountain, passed away December 5, 2019 at his granddaughter's home.
He was born on May 4, 1944 in Gaston County, the son of the late Lloyd Heffner and Mattie Jones Heffner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene, Marshall, Charles, and Raymond Heffner and an infant sister.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of over 32 years, Dorothy Ann Heffner; daughter, Lisa Myers and husband Steve; sons, Ronald Heffner and wife Trina, and Danny Heffner; grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Preston, Hollie and husband Jonathan, Josh and wife Allison, Brandon, D.J. and wife Robyn, Chris and wife Brandi, Jennifer and husband Kevin, Nick and wife Katie, and Allen and wife Alicia; great-grandchildren, Alex, Jaci, Karlee, Maddox, Easton, Spencer, Ethan, Kailee, Hunter, Cooper, RyRy, Abigail, Kendall, Kaia, Justin, Jayden, and Jasmyn, Autumn and Jace; brother, Blair Heffner and wife Kathy; sister, Shirley Farmer; and his fur babies JoJo and Arwen.
A funeral service will be held 1 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Oakview Baptist Church, 1517 York Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086, officiated by Pastor Wayne Brazzell.
The family will receive friends 3 – 5 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service - South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ray Heffner Memorial Fund, In c/o Dorothy Ann Heffner, 1564 York Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019