1931-2020
DALLAS– Ray Leonard Clemmer, 88 passed away March 20, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Gaston County on October 9, 1931 to the late Roy Q. and Margaret Clark Clemmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister
Lois Padgett.
Ray was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Dallas, where he served as an elder, deacon and choir member. He was very active in his church and was always eager to help others. Ray was a decorated Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Army. When Ray separated from the Army he was stationed at Fort Myers working at the Pentagon. He then returned to Dallas where he began a 40 + year career as a salesman in the textile industry. He served his community as a member of the Gaston Masonic Lodge #263 where he earned a 50 year pin, a member of the VFW Post 9337 and also a member of the Oasis Shiners for over 45 years. He was a 1949 graduate of Dallas High School and celebrated his 70th class reunion. Among Ray's hobbies was being a master gardener, but most of all he always wanted and enjoyed helping other. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 65 years, Erma Carrigan Clemmer; his daughter, Wanda Waddell and husband Jack; his grandchildren Travis (Lori) Bates, Whitney (Brendon) Smith, father of the grandchildren, Bart Bates; great granddaughter, Adelia, Camila and Lyra Bates and Ada Smith; his sisters, Margie Abernathy and Nancy Rohm.
Ray will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service
A Private funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Dallas, 412 West Trade Street, Dallas with Reverend Ray Hardee officiating.
With Graveside for family and friends to follow at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, College Street, Dallas. Pallbearers will be Eric and Jeff Withers, Greg Carrigan, Todd Abernathy, Chis and Kevin Carrigan.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Travis and Bart Bates.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to First Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 412 West Trade Street, Dallas, NC 28034
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020