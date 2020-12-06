September 9th, 1943-December 4th, 2020
Ray Lewis Ratchford of Belmont, NC passed away due to complications from COVID-19
on December 4th, 2020 after a 12-day battle with the virus. Ray was born to Clarence and Edo
Ratchford in Dallas, NC on September 9th, 1943 into a strong Lutheran family. He had a
wonderful childhood filled with friends, baseball games and Sunday afternoons spent at
Antioch Lutheran Church. Ray was loved by all that came to know him and was known for his
quick wit, ability to tell a joke and for his love of Lenoir-Rhyne College. Ray followed his older
brother Ken and older sister Thelma to Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1961 where he fell in love with
the little Lutheran college in Hickory, NC. He served as Joe Bear for a few years and, again
following his big brother, joined Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Ray took great pride in being a
TKE and a Bear, carrying many relationships made during his time in Hickory forward for the
rest of his life.
There was no greater relationship made during those years than the one he was
fortunate enough to fall into with a Delta Zeta from Mocksville, NC named Vicky Feimster. She
became Vicky Ratchford in 1965 and they would share 45 years together on this earth, building
a fantastic life along the way. Vicky pushed and prodded Ray in his career and pestered him to
do things that he didn't want to do but knew he should. They left North Carolina together when
Ray joined the Army and she supported him as he completed Officer Candidate School and
moved from Texas to Kentucky while he was a 2nd Lieutenant. Ray was forever proud of his
service to our country. Ray and Vicky had two loving sons, Craig in 1971 and Chris in 1975,
setting the example for them of how a partnership and marriage should work. Together they
created a fun and loving family that could argue and squabble occasionally but that stuck
together when times were tough.
Ray was a scrapper and spent his entire career in the brick and masonry industry. He
served as the President of the North Carolina Masonry Association and was considered one of
the stalwarts of the clay brick industry. Everyone knew Ray and he loved to hold court at the
Brick Forum in Greensboro. He forged many long and solid relationships in the brick industry,
and he would enjoy telling you about the projects that he sold the brick on if you happened to
drive by one. He worked for a few companies over his career but mostly identified as a Boren
Brick man, working for Boren twice. In his second stint at Boren in the early 1990's he met a
young, aggressive and passionate sales rep named Chris Pierpont. Chris became like a third son
to Ray and they would spend the rest of Ray's career working together in some fashion. Ray's
career took him from Greensboro where he loved living in Forest Oaks and playing golf, to
Salisbury working for Johnson Concrete. He made Salisbury one of his favorite places and
served as booster club President for East Rowan High School. He loved watching both sons
compete in sports. He was proud when his oldest son followed in his footsteps and became a
Lenoir-Rhyne TKE that married a DZ, allowing him to again frequent that little Lutheran college
in Hickory he loved so much.
Another place he loved was Ocean Isle Beach and in 1984, they bought a condo there
that became his favorite place to go for over 35 years. He and Vicky would spend as much time
there as possible together until she passed in 2010. OIB holds so many Ratchford Family
memories and was always the constant in a life full of changes and relocations. Ray built his
dream house in 1998 at Lake Norman when Vicky became principal of East Lincoln High School
and he was proud of that home. It was entirely Boren Manchester brick and he was quick to let
you know "even the dormers and gables were brick". They had many parties at that house, and
they became known for their hospitality in the Cowans Ford community. Those relationships
would prove critical as Ray and Vicky would need their support as Vicky battled cancer for 11
years.
That Cowans Ford community embraced Ray and Vicky and things were never quite the
same after Vicky passed in 2010. Ray's physical health declined after Vicky's passing but even
more so, he never quite got over losing the love of his life. Life after Vicky wasn't entirely void
of joy for Ray and one of his primary sources of enjoyment was spending time with Nancy
Hubert. She grabbed the baton from Vicky on the quest for getting Ray to change, proving to
be as successful as Vicky was, but their time together was a timely balm for Ray and Nancy
cared for him well. Ray is survived by two sons Craig (Joanie) of Greensboro, NC and Chris
(Aubrey) of Charlotte. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed time with them and watching the
older ones play sports. Ray had six grandchildren. Four from Craig and Joanie; Jason (20), Hollie (19), Lillie (15) and William (7) and two from Chris and Aubrey; Victor (9) and Garrett (7). Ray was also well known as "Uncle Ray" to the many nephews and nieces that looked to him as
more than just an uncle. He lovingly referred to his three favorites as the "Jenkins girls" and
Laurie, Myra and Kevin were the daughters he never had. He was preceded in death by his
parents, Clarence and Edo as well as his older sisters Thelma Jenkins and Carolyn Miller. In
addition to his two sons and 6 grandchildren, Ray is survived by his big brother Ken Ratchford
and little sister Helen Merriweather. Ray is also survived by a "brother/cousin" Don (Melinda)
Ratchford with whom they spent countless weekends together at the beach. It was always
about the beach.
A virtual celebration of Ray's life will take place, but details are not yet available. In lieu
of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lenoir-Rhyne Gridiron Club. Contact Aaron Bessey at Aaron.Bessey@lr.edu
or 828-406-6833.
Arrangements are entrusted with McLean Funeral Directors.
by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
and clicking obituaries.