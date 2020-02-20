|
Ray Scott Mayse 69, passed away peacefully at his home on February 10th.
Born November 11, 1950 in Rutherford County, he was the oldest child of Peggy Taylor Mayse and H. Ray Mayse.
He graduated from East Rutherford High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College before entering Bowman-Gray/Wake Forest University School of Medicine in 1976.
Specializing in Internal Medicine, he attended the MUSC in Charleston for his internship and residency.
Dr. Scott Mayse practiced medicine for over 43 years. He worked in Kings Mountain in private practice and then with First Charlotte Physicians in both their University and Epicentre offices. Returning to live in Kings Mountain last May, he planned to enjoy a slower life, reconnect with old friends, and reclaim his season tickets to Mountaineer Football games. Scott was preceded in death by his mother Peggy Taylor Mayse.
He survived by his father Ray Mayse of Bostic, his wife Sarah Huss Mayse of Kings Mountain, children: Marie Johnston (Eric) of Nixa, MO., Nathan Mayse (Sara) of Charlotte, Elise Shelton of Summerville, SC, siblings: Jennifer Kay Cymbalski (Bob) of Rutherfordton, Susan Hollifield (Mike) of Bostic, Sharon Arrowood of Gastonia,
Jeff Mayse (Dale) of Rutherfordton, and seven grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the Cleveland County Hospice staff, especially his nurse Whitney Walls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Huss Family Scholarship at Lenoir-Rhyne University or your local Hospice.
There will be a visitation with the family at 10am on February 22nd preceding the memorial service at 11am at Harris Funeral Home in Kings Mountain.
Guest Register Available at www.harrisfunerals.com
Arrangements: Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020