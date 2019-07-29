Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Ray Stevens "Steve" Biggerstaff Obituary

GASTONIA- Ray ""Steve"" Stevens Biggerstaff, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born in Lattimore, North Carolina and was the son of the late Twitt R. Biggerstaff and Grace Geagud Biggerstaff.
Steve retired from Witten Supply and formerly worked for Carolina Builders Company.
Steve is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sarah Ann Payne Biggerstaff; Son, Son, Brian Biggerstaff (Elizabeth); daughter, Leigh Ann Brown (Scott); step-son, Dennis Paul Hayes, Sr. (Robbie); step-daughter, Dianne Hayes Stiles; two sisters, Gail McGaha (Roger), Margie Biggerstaff.
The family will receive family and friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Payne, Rev. Fred Morrison, Rev. Cameron Bryson officiating.
Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Mr. Biggerstaff was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Randall Biggerstaff.
Memorials may be made to Restoring Hope Foursquare Church, 1026 Dallas Stanley Highway, Dallas, North Carolina 28034
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Biggerstaff family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 29, 2019
