Raymond Michael Hinkle was born on November 25, 1938, in the River Bend Area of Gaston County.
He was the son of Sidney Eulee and Ossie Mae Davenport Hinkle. He attended Lucia and Mt. Holly Schools and graduated from Lompoc High School in Lompoc, CA. He was in the US Air Force from 1957-1961 where he worked in Air Police training guard dogs. After his discharge from the Air Force, he worked at Sealtest Dairies in Charlotte as a route driver in milk and ice cream for 32 years, retiring in 1993. He then worked at Carolina Foods and at Interstate Brands as a truck driver. He fully retired in July, 2005. During his retirement years, he enjoyed gardening, watching baseball, reading mysteries, spending Novembers at the beach, and traveling. Mike was a man of few words with a dry sense of humor. He was a devoted husband and father working many long hours to give Mary Jane the privilege of being a stay-at-home mother to his three girls. Survivors include his wife of almost 55 years, Mary Jane, children, Cristy Barnhardt, Lisa Paul and husband James, and Ashley Hinkle, and grandchildren Michael Barnhardt, Lucy Barnhardt, and Brandon Paul. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Martha Jean McFarland, Lottie June McAbee, nephews, nieces and extended family. He was predeceased by his father and mother, brothers, Lamar, Randy, and James Hinkle, and one nephew, Scott Hinkle. He was a member of First Baptist Church Mt. Holly, NC where he was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, worked in the nursery for several years, and was a visitor for the Homebound Ministry. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Mt Holly at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 with burial at Cool Springs Cemetery in Forest City, NC at 3:30 p.m. following the service. A visitation will be held at Noon until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020