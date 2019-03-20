|
GASTONIA - Raymond Lacy Martin, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born in Crystal Hill, VA, the son of the late Harvey and Anna Mae Powell Martin. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Elmer, F.H., Wesley, Peggy, Ethel, and Glenn. Mr. Martin was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He served his Country during World War II in the United States Navy aboard the USS Comet. He was an electrical/radio engineer and was a radio personality for WGNC. Those he met included David Carradine, Randy Travis, and especially Loretta Lynn with whom he corresponded with, along with other country stars.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Martin; sons, Raymond L. Martin, Jr. "Ray" (Robyn) of Gastonia, Roger Martin (Carolyn Griffin) of Lumberton; grandchildren, Matthew R. Martin (Courtney),
Jennifer M. Pennington (Matthew); five great grandchildren, Heath, Hudson, & Harper Martin, and Gabriel & Phillip Pennington.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 208 S. Main Street, Belmont, with Rev. Jerry Pennington and Matthew Pennington officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019