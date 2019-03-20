Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexander Memorial Baptist Church
208 S. Main Street
Belmont, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Martin Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Martin Sr. Obituary
GASTONIA - Raymond Lacy Martin, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was born in Crystal Hill, VA, the son of the late Harvey and Anna Mae Powell Martin. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Elmer, F.H., Wesley, Peggy, Ethel, and Glenn. Mr. Martin was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He served his Country during World War II in the United States Navy aboard the USS Comet. He was an electrical/radio engineer and was a radio personality for WGNC. Those he met included David Carradine, Randy Travis, and especially Loretta Lynn with whom he corresponded with, along with other country stars.

Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Martin; sons, Raymond L. Martin, Jr. "Ray" (Robyn) of Gastonia, Roger Martin (Carolyn Griffin) of Lumberton; grandchildren, Matthew R. Martin (Courtney),

Jennifer M. Pennington (Matthew); five great grandchildren, Heath, Hudson, & Harper Martin, and Gabriel & Phillip Pennington.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 208 S. Main Street, Belmont, with Rev. Jerry Pennington and Matthew Pennington officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now