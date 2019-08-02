|
|
Raymond Max Beckham, 89, of Denver passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was born September 21, 1929 in Gaston County to the late Raymond Lewis Beckham and Tabitha Bowers Beckham. Raymond was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Maiden where he served as deacon. He was a welder for Duke Energy and retired after 43 years of service. Raymond enjoyed bluegrass music and playing the fiddle.
Those left to cherish his memory are; wife of 69 years: Fay Hill Beckham of the home; sons: Stephen Brian Beckham and wife Lisa of Denver, Baron Beckham of Sherrills Ford; daughters: Toni Sorter and husband Rick of Denver, Karon Armstrong of Denver; brother: Ted Beckham of Denver; sister: Pat Collier of Mt. Holly; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church in Maiden. Rev. Matthew Seagle Sr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends of Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church Building Fund, 5045 East Maiden Rd., Maiden, NC 28650 or Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019