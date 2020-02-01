|
ROUGEMONT, NC- Mrs. Reba Lee Ledford Helms, 93, of Rougemont, NC and formerly of Belmont, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Sunrise of Raleigh, with her son by her side. She was born January 20, 1927 in Murphy, NC, a daughter of the late Earl Grady and Grace Crisp Ledford.
Mrs. Helms retired from Belmont Hosiery, was a former member of Unity Baptist Church, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors of Mrs. Helms include her son, Bob Helms of Rougemont; brother, James W. Ledford of Clinton, TN; granddaughter, Renee Helms Knox of Rougemont; daughter-in-law, Myra Lewis Helms of Belmont; grandson, Spencer Helms of Belmont plus numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Earl Anders Helms; by her son, Dennis Edward Helms; by her brothers, Earl "Dick", Mack, and Dean Ledford; and by her sisters, Joyce Ledford, Evelyn Wooten, Jo Ann Ingle, and Ollie "Boots" Groner.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in Bumgardner Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Lawing officiating. Interment will follow the service in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice or the .
