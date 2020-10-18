Rebecca "Becky" Ann Queen, 88, of Cramerton, NC peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Cramerton, NC on August 22, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Lee Queen and Cleo Kitchens Queen.
Becky worked for Modern Talking Pictures, Inc. in Charlotte for many years. She attended King's Business College and was a lifelong member of Cramerton Independent Presbyterian Church.
Becky fought a long, courageous battle with cancer. With her uplifting spirit, she was an inspiration to many that faced health challenges. Becky was very active and she enjoyed gardening and earlier in life, she loved to travel. Becky had a passion for life and wanted every day to count.
Becky is predeceased by her parents and her beloved sister, Joyce Queen Rabb. She is survived by her niece, Angie Dowd and her husband, Rick, and their son, Bryant. Throughout the years, Becky cherished the love and support of Jim Arp and his family, especially Ann Flowers, who provided continual support throughout her recent illness.
Special thanks to Donna Thornburg, a dear family friend, for her support and friendship.
The family is grateful for the outstanding compassionate care provided by Gaston Hospice. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Becky, please consider a donation to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to a charity of your choice
.
The family held a private graveside service.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Queen family.