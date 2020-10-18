1/1
Rebecca Ann "Becky" Queen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rebecca "Becky" Ann Queen, 88, of Cramerton, NC peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Cramerton, NC on August 22, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Lee Queen and Cleo Kitchens Queen.
Becky worked for Modern Talking Pictures, Inc. in Charlotte for many years. She attended King's Business College and was a lifelong member of Cramerton Independent Presbyterian Church.
Becky fought a long, courageous battle with cancer. With her uplifting spirit, she was an inspiration to many that faced health challenges. Becky was very active and she enjoyed gardening and earlier in life, she loved to travel. Becky had a passion for life and wanted every day to count.
Becky is predeceased by her parents and her beloved sister, Joyce Queen Rabb. She is survived by her niece, Angie Dowd and her husband, Rick, and their son, Bryant. Throughout the years, Becky cherished the love and support of Jim Arp and his family, especially Ann Flowers, who provided continual support throughout her recent illness.
Special thanks to Donna Thornburg, a dear family friend, for her support and friendship.
The family is grateful for the outstanding compassionate care provided by Gaston Hospice. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Becky, please consider a donation to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to a charity of your choice.
The family held a private graveside service.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Queen family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved